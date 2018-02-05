Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Real Property – Tort/Negligence – Equitable Estoppel by Fraud – Development Letter of Intent – Purchase Price (access required)

Contract – Real Property – Tort/Negligence – Equitable Estoppel by Fraud – Development Letter of Intent – Purchase Price (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 5, 2018

Regency Centers Acquisition, LLC v. Crescent Acquisitions, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-011-18, 28 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) 2018 NCBC 7 Holding: Plaintiff alleges that, at some point between August 2014 and 2015, the defendant-developer determined that it would not sell the Charlotte development property to plaintiff for the orally agreed-upon price of $17.25 million, but defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo