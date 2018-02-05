Quantcast
Goldsboro attorney suspended

By: David Donovan February 5, 2018

Attorney: Michael S. Williamson Location: Goldsboro Bar membership: Member since 1995 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 30 after the activation of a suspension that had been stayed. Background: Williamson was suspended from the practice of law for three years in December 2016. He had employed a secretary to whom he delegated ...

