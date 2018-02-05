Quantcast
By: David Donovan February 5, 2018

Attorney: Matthew A. Smith Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2010 Disciplinary action: Suspended indefinitely on Jan. 29 Background: On Dec. 15, 2017, Smith pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court to the felony of taking indecent liberties with a child. He is suspended pending the disposition of disciplinary proceedings against him related to his conviction. Previous discipline: None

