Spindale attorney suspended (access required)

Spindale attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 5, 2018

Attorney: David A. Lloyd Location: Spindale Bar membership: Member since 1990 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on Jan. 26 after the activation of a suspension that had been stayed. Background: Lloyd was suspended from the practice of law for three years in March 2015. Lloyd and attorney Robert Mebane, who is now disbarred, ...

