Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Damages – Interference with Contract – Trade Show (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 5, 2018

Veer Right Management Group, Inc. v. Czarnowski Display Service, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-009-18, 26 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2018 NCBC 6 Holding: The evidence shows that it was plaintiff’s own performance – not disparaging emails by its vice-president – that led the U.S. Postal Service to end plaintiff’s contract as a tradeshow supplier for the ...

