Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Non-Signatory – Tort Claims – Construction Subcontract (access required)

Arbitration – Non-Signatory – Tort Claims – Construction Subcontract (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 6, 2018

Smith Jamison Construction v. APAC-Atlantic, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-039-18, 12 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Plaintiff’s claims against defendant Yates Construction Co. – the company that replaced plaintiff as subcontractor on a construction project – are tort claims and an unfair trade practices claim, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo