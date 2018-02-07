Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Trusts & Estates – Power of Attorney (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 7, 2018

Honeycutt v. Weaver (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-030-18, 18 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) N.C. App. Holding: In 2005, five years before the parties’ mother passed away, the defendant-daughter – the mother’s attorney-in-fact – transferred the mother’s real property to herself. Since there is no indication that the mother ...

