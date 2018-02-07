Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement – Different Versions (access required)

Domestic Relations – Separation Agreement – Different Versions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 7, 2018

Raymond v. Raymond (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-038-18, 21 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Mecklenburg County District Court (Matthew Osman, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where the same version of the parties’ separation agreement was never signed and acknowledged by both parties, as required by G.S. § 52-10.1, the agreement is not enforceable. We reverse the trial court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo