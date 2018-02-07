Quantcast
By: Rebecca Lightle February 7, 2018

Campbell v. Boston Sci. Corp. (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-023-18, 21 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 16-2279, Feb. 6, 2018; SDWV at Charleston (Goodwin, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A medical-implant manufacturer, the defendant at a consolidated trial arising from a much larger multidistrict litigation, did not demonstrate either that consolidation was unfair or that the trial court otherwise ...

