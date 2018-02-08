Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 8, 2018

Spoor v. Barth (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-04-018, 16 pp.)  (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Robert Sumner, J.) N.C. App. Holding: A complaint’s derivative claim incorporated by reference the complaint’s previous allegations, which stated individual claims; however, the incorporation by reference incorporated only the previously alleged facts, not the previously alleged claims. We affirm ...

