Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Title VII – Sexual Harassment Claims – Retaliation (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Title VII – Sexual Harassment Claims – Retaliation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 8, 2018

Norman v. North Carolina Department of Administration (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-036-18, 16 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Michael Morgan, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Where plaintiff did not report her supervisor’s alleged sexual harassment of her until her pre-dismissal conference, her termination was not in retaliation for her engaging in protected activity. We ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo