One warrant, thousands of computers: Protested as overreaching, feds' search was OK, based on good faith (access required)

One warrant, thousands of computers: Protested as overreaching, feds’ search was OK, based on good faith (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 8, 2018

A single warrant allowed FBI agents to infiltrate thousands of computers across the world as part of a child porn sting that relied on a government hacking technique that peels away the dark web’s supposed mask of anonymity. Privacy advocates and defense lawyers cried foul, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has admitted evidence ...

