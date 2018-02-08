Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Sentencing parity prompting more plea bargains in murder cases (access required)

Sentencing parity prompting more plea bargains in murder cases (access required)

By: David Donovan February 8, 2018

  In some murder trials, the only serious question for the jury is not whether the defendant is guilty of murder, but rather which degree of murder he’s guilty of—first-degree murder, the premeditated sort, or second-degree murder, which happens without any forethought. The jury’s decision on this crucial point often adds decades to, or subtracts them ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo