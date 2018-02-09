Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Willful Abandonment – Incarceration (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 9, 2018

In re D.E.M. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-031-18, 8 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Rutherford County District Court (Laura Powell, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court’s findings to not demonstrate willful abandonment: (1) The trial court’s findings do not specifically address respondent’s behavior within the relevant six-month period immediately preceding the filing of the petition ...

