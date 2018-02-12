Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – First Impression – Thumb Drive – Private Search – Scope Exceeded (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – First Impression – Thumb Drive – Private Search – Scope Exceeded (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 12, 2018

State v. Terrell (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-052-18, 53 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) (Donna Stroud, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Beecher Gray, J.) N.C. App. Holding: On defendant’s thumb drive, his girlfriend found a photo of her nine-year-old granddaughter sleeping without a shirt on, so the girlfriend turned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo