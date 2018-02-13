Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 13, 2018

State v. Phachoumphone (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-049-18, 28 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Cleveland County Superior Court (Eric Levinson, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even though the trial court did not follow G.S. § 15A-1225.1 when it granted the state’s mid-trial motion to allow a child witness to testify remotely, defendant has shown no prejudice. By ...

