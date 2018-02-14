Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Remand for Resentencing – Appellate Mandate – Transmittal (access required)

Criminal Practice – Remand for Resentencing – Appellate Mandate – Transmittal (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 14, 2018

State v. Singletary (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-051-18, 4 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (Richard Gottlieb, J.) N.C. App. Holding: The trial court could resentence defendant on the day that this court’s mandate was transmitted to the trial court. The trial court was not required to wait until the county clerk of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo