Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Trespass & Breaking or Entering – Former Girlfriend’s Home – Garage & House Interior (access required)

Criminal Practice – Trespass & Breaking or Entering – Former Girlfriend’s Home – Garage & House Interior (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 14, 2018

State v. Vetter (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-053-18, 17 pp.) (Mark Davis, J.) Appealed from Lincoln County Superior Court (Nathaniel Poovey, J.) N.C. App. Holding: After defendant and his girlfriend broke up, he had permission to go into her garage to get his things, but he did not have permission to kick in the interior door and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo