Incorporation by reference common, but not foolproof (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 14, 2018

Incorporating prior allegations into a new complaint by simply referencing those original claims is a common tactic. But it doesn’t always work, as evidenced earlier this month in a North Carolina Court of Appeals opinion. A three-judge panel for the court on Feb. 6 rejected businessman Richard Spoor’s attempt to rely on Rule 10(c) of the ...

