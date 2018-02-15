Errors found in plea deals of 3 convicted in man’s slaying

WENTWORTH (AP) Errors have been found in the plea deals of three men charged with the 2015 fatal beating of an 84-year-old North Carolina man with a baseball bat, making their convictions suspect.

Prosecutors have discovered 22-year-old Kaleb Garrett Dunithan, 21-year-old Jacob Arthur Adams and 22-year-old Nichalous Andrew Lowry were offered plea deals inconsistent with the crimes they were charged with. Additionally, the plea deals were procedurally incorrect.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Keeney told the North Carolina Office of Indigent Defense Services on Wednesday that evidence suggests there is a “reasonable likelihood” the trio did not commit some of the offenses they’re convicted of and gave notice “of other matters” that call into question other convictions.

All three are currently incarcerated.

