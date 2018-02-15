Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Suit: DuPont knew Gen X was dangerous, dumped it anyway (access required)

Suit: DuPont knew Gen X was dangerous, dumped it anyway (access required)

By: Matt Chaney February 15, 2018

  North Carolina residents are suing a chemical manufacturer who they say intentionally dumped dangerous chemicals into their drinking water. A consolidated complaint filed Jan. 31 on behalf of several residents living in the Cape Fear river basin says that the Chemours Company, a division of DuPont, knowingly put cancer-causing chemicals into the Cape Fear River and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo