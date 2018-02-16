Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Attorneys should take a busman’s holiday (access required)

Attorneys should take a busman’s holiday (access required)

By: David Donovan February 16, 2018

While I was writing last week’s story on the North Carolina Pro Bono Resource Center and its efforts to make it easier for attorneys to get involved in pro bono opportunities, I read something that I found particularly interesting. In 2014 the NC Equal Access to Justice Commission surveyed attorneys about the barriers they face in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo