Computer made overseas satisfies interstate nexus (access required)

Computer made overseas satisfies interstate nexus (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz February 19, 2018

  Proving interstate commerce shouldn’t be all that difficult for federal prosecutors in the wake of a decision earlier this month from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court in United States v. Ronald Miltier held that the fact that a defendant’s computer was made overseas was enough to establish the interstate nexus requirement ...

