Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Handcuffing calm, compliant child is unreasonable (access required)

Handcuffing calm, compliant child is unreasonable (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 19, 2018

A school resource officer used excessive force when she handcuffed a calm, compliant 10-year-old girl in the principal’s office, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 12, but despite the “troubling facts” of the case, the sheriff’s deputy is entitled to qualified immunity. The divided court found that deputy Rosemary Dolgos of the Wicomico County ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo