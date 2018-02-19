Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Lillington attorney suspended (access required)

Lillington attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 19, 2018

Attorney: Jesse W. Jones Location: Lillington Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on Feb. 11. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Jones complies with certain conditions. Background: In 2013, Jones was representing a client in a domestic case. While in the hallway of the courthouse ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo