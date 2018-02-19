Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Damages – No Evidence – Taxation – Illegal Tax Shelters (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 19, 2018

Loftin v. QA Investments, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-013-18, 40 pp.) (James Gale, C.J.) 2018 NCBC 11 Holding: Even though defendant executed the trades for a tax shelter that was later found to be illegal, plaintiff has not forecasted any evidence of damages proximately caused by defendant. The court denies plaintiff’s motion for additional discovery and grants ...

