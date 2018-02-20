Quantcast
Constitutional – Tort/Negligence – Corum Claim – STCA – Adequate Remedy – DHHS & DSS (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 20, 2018

Taylor v. Wake County (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-077-18, 24 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Paul Ridgeway, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Plaintiff’s Tort Claims Act claim against the Department of Health and Human Services in the Industrial Commission is less intrusive than a direct constitutional claim against Wake County Department of Social ...

