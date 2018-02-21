Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Officer's history of excessive force admissible (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 21, 2018

United States v. Cowden (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-028-18, 19 pp.) (Keenan, J.) No. 17-4046; Feb. 16, 2018; NDWV at Wheeling (Stamp, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: An officer’s conviction for injuring an arrestee was affirmed, in part because the officer’s past conduct toward individuals he perceived as disrespecting law enforcement was probative of his state of mind ...

