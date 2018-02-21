Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Scheduling Conflict – Criminal Proceeding

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Scheduling Conflict – Criminal Proceeding (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2018

In re S.G.V.S. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-061-18, 12 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Haywood County District Court (Kristina Earwood, J.) N.C. App. Holding: When the district court in Haywood County scheduled the adjudication hearing on DSS’s motion to terminate respondent’s parental rights for Jan. 19, 2017, the court knew respondent already had a criminal trespassing ...

