Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Easement by Prior Use – Insufficient Time – 6 Years (access required)

Real Property – Easement by Prior Use – Insufficient Time – 6 Years (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 21, 2018

Lester v. Galambos (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-063-18, 12 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Franklin County Superior Court (Carl Fox, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant claims an easement by prior use over plaintiffs’ lot, but she bases her claim on a common owner who only owned both tracts for six years, and he only owned the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo