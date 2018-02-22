Rebuffed elsewhere, advocacy groups sue to alter House lines

RALEIGH (AP) Several election advocacy groups have sued to try again to block legislative districts in one North Carolina county from being used in this year’s elections.

Democracy North Carolina, the state NAACP and League of Women Voters are among plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit Feb. 21 in a Wake County court.

At issue are four state House districts in Wake County redrawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly last August after a previous federal court order threw out other districts elsewhere. The plaintiffs argue changing the four districts violated a mid-decade prohibition on redistricting in the state constitution and want them returned to lines approved in 2011.

The idea of reverting to old districts has been rebuffed recently — at least temporarily — by the U.S. Supreme Court and a state three-judge panel.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

