Judges Weigh N Carolina Supreme Court Elections Board Ruling

RALEIGH (AP) A three-judge panel is pondering what to do after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling last month favored Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in litigation challenging the law creating a combined state elections and ethics board.

The trial court judges talked by phone Feb. 23 with lawyers for Cooper and Republican legislators who defend their law, but made no decisions.

The judges must issue a judgment consistent with the Supreme Court declaring provisions interfered with Cooper executing election and ethics rules. The attorneys disagree whether the whole law must be voided.

Complicating matters is another law approved last week but taking effect March 15 that GOP lawmakers say fixes the problems the justices found. Cooper lawyer Jim Phillips says the changes aren’t enough, and the state must revert to having separate boards.

