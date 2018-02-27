Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Evidence – Lay Opinion Testimony – Video Recording – Shooter’s Identity – Sentencing – Prior Federal Conviction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Evidence – Lay Opinion Testimony – Video Recording – Shooter’s Identity – Sentencing – Prior Federal Conviction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 27, 2018

Holding: While Officer R. S. Williams might never have had a face-to-face encounter with defendant, he was properly allowed to identify defendant on an April 2, 2015, surveillance video – which showed defendant shooting at someone – because Officer Williams was familiar with defendant’s appearance after having had defendant pointed out to him by different ...

