Bankruptcy – Bad-faith filing not proved by isolated factors (access required)

Bankruptcy – Bad-faith filing not proved by isolated factors (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 28, 2018

Holding: Even if a debtor filed for bankruptcy in response to a judgment against him and possessed significant assets, the district court did not err in finding that the debtor did not file for bankruptcy in bad faith. Background Appellee Peter Romero, a former U.S. Ambassador, filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition after he was found liable for ...

