Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – Intervenor’s claim to seized cash not plausible (access required)

Civil Practice – Intervenor’s claim to seized cash not plausible (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 28, 2018

Holding: A man alleging that $200,000 found in a storage unit was his life savings did not have standing to claim it in a civil-forfeiture proceeding, as his financial difficulties contradicted his ability to save such a sum. Background In 2014, law-enforcement officers investigating suspected drugs inside a storage facility discovered a duffle bag containing 12 vacuum-sealed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo