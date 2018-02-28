Quantcast
Civil Rights – Appellate fee-shifting reversed in gerrymander case (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 28, 2018

Holding: Following a 2012 challenge to Virginia's district lines, U.S. Congress members who intervened and drove extensive appellate litigation were not liable for any of the prevailing plaintiffs' $1.35 million in attorneys' fees. Appellate fees also were not shifted to the Commonwealth, which had chosen not to appeal adverse rulings. Background Three Virginia voters commenced this action ...

