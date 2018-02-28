Quantcast
Consumer Protection – Free-offer fax was unsolicited fax under TCPA (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 28, 2018

  Holding: The district court lacked jurisdiction to consider the validity of an FCC rule regarding unsolicited faxes, and it erred in concluding that the rule applied only to faxes with a facially commercial aim. Background Appellee PDR Network is a company that publishes the Physicians’ Desk Reference, a widely-used compendium of prescribing information for various prescription drugs. ...

