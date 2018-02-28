Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Right to Remain Silent – Talking to Officers (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2018

Holding: Because there is no record evidence that defendant invoked his right to remain silent, and indeed, defendant chose to talk to officers following his arrest, the prosecutor’s questions to those officers concerning defendant’s lack of explanation did not violate defendant’s constitutional rights against self-incrimination. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of first-degree murder. State v. ...

