Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Cruelty to Animals – Restitution Amount – Ability to Pay (access required)

Criminal Practice – Cruelty to Animals – Restitution Amount – Ability to Pay (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2018

Holding: After the 49-year-old defendant approached his neighbors’ backyard fence and shot the neighbors’ three-year-old beagle, leaving the dog paralyzed, the neighbors incurred $10,693 in surgical, veterinary and other necessary expenses for the dog. The neighbors’ written victim impact statements, documentation of their expenses, and their unsworn oral victim impact statements were competent evidence, sufficient ...

