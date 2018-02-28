Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – DWLR – Jury Instructions – Notice of Revocation (access required)

Criminal Practice – DWLR – Jury Instructions – Notice of Revocation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 28, 2018

Holding: Defendant contended that he did not receive notice that his driver’s license had been revoked; he presented evidence that he shared a name and residence with his father. Defendant was thus entitled to an instruction consistent with Pattern Jury Instruction 271.10: “The defendant must have had knowledge of the revocation at the time he ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo