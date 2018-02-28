Quantcast
Criminal Practice – SC involuntary manslaughter can be non-violent (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle February 28, 2018

Holding: The defendant’s prior conviction for involuntary manslaughter in South Carolina did not qualify as a “violent felony” under the Armed Career Criminal Act. Background Appellant Jarnaro Carlos Middleton pled guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. The district court found that Middleton was subject to enhanced sentencing under the Armed Career Criminal ...

