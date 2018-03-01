Allan Head, NCBA exec for 35 years, dies

Allan B. Head, who served as executive director of the North Carolina Bar Association for 35 years, died Feb. 17. He was 73.

Head served the NCBA for 43 years, first as executive secretary beginning in 1973 and then as executive director from 1981 until he retired at the end of 2016.

“Allan Head had a profound impact on the legal profession in North Carolina,” NCBA President Caryn McNeill said in a press release. “The success of the North Carolina Bar Association is directly attributable to his vision and the degree to which he sincerely cared about our members and staff.

Head began his legal career after graduating from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1969. He initially served as a U.S. Army Security Agency lawyer for four years, and was assigned to Kassel and Augsburg, Germany.

By the time he retired, Head was one of the longest-serving bar executives in the country. During his time in office, he oversaw the construction of the N.C. Bar Center in Cary and played an important role in the growth of the NCBA.

He helped establish the NCBF Endowment, was involved in the creation of the NCBA Sections and the Senior Lawyers and Paralegal Divisions.

He served as president of the National Association of Bar Executives from 2006-2007 and received the Bolton Award in 2010, the organization’s highest honor. He also chaired the ABA’s Standing Committee for Bar Activities and Services.

Additionally, Head received the James Iredell Award (2015), presented by Campbell Law School’s Phi Alpha Delta law fraternity for contributions to the legal profession and Campbell Law School; the N.C. State Bar’s Distinguished Service Award (2015); the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, presented by Gov. Pat McCrory at the NCBA Annual Meeting (2015); and the Pete Moffitt Courage Award (2016), presented annually to a Wake Forest University student-athlete, coach or alumnus who displayed courage in the face of adversity.

Head also served more the 30 years as the treasurer and as an officer of the Wake County Bar Association and was on the Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism at the time of his death.

“Allan was a leader, a mentor to generations of attorneys, and a friend to all who met him,” current NCBA Executive Director Jason Hensley said in a release. “He left this world a better place than he found it. As an Association we are deeply saddened by his passing and profoundly grateful for his dedication, his care for others and his legacy that continues forward in the work of the NCBA.”

