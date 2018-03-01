Calls for resignation: Harassment charge linked to lawmaker

RALEIGH (AP) North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other Democrats want a state representative to resign after a media report in which people alleged the legislator used sexual innuendo and made unwanted sexual advances.

Cooper, state Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin and colleagues of Democratic Rep. Duane Hall said Feb. 28 that Hall should step down. The allegations reported by NC Policy Watch identified a Democratic campaign aide making accusations and others the story did not identify by name.

Cooper says in a release the allegations are “disturbing” and that a culture should be created “where harassment of any kind is unacceptable.”

Hall didn’t return a phone call or text message to The Associated Press seeking comment. The Raleigh attorney denied the allegations to NC Policy Watch and said no sexual harassment occurred.

