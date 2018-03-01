Case of arrested protesters at legislature will go to trial

RALEIGH (AP) A judge says the case of two people arrested at the North Carolina Legislative Building during a protest will continue.

Superior Court Judge Carl Fox rejected arguments that the building rules were illegal.

Fox ruled in Wake County court that lawmakers could delegate authority over where visitors can go in the building and how much noise they can make to a special panel called the Legislative Services Commission.

The Associated Press reports that Fox’s decision Monday means there will be a full trial for Carol Anderson and Dale Herman of Durham on whether a District Court ruling finding them guilty of misdemeanor trespass charges will stand.

Their May 2016 arrests by General Assembly police stem from protests over North Carolina’s “bathroom bill,” now partially repealed.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

