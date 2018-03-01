Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification Motion – No Change in Circumstances – Child’s Medical & Educational Needs (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor March 1, 2018

Holding: Seven months after the trial court granted custody to the defendant-father, the parties’ daughter “Cara” died during a visit with the plaintiff-mother; thereafter, plaintiff sought to regain custody of the parties’ son “Kevin.” The record belies plaintiff’s argument that, given Kevin’s special needs, removing Kevin from his school, his friends, and familiar surroundings following ...

