E-discovery can create perils for client data (access required)

By: David Donovan March 1, 2018

The Panama Papers—the 2016 leaking of over 11 million documents hacked from the databases of the Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca—were noteworthy for what they revealed about the offshore assets of some of the world’s wealthiest politicians. But the leaks were also an important reminder for law firms everywhere they remain tempting targets for computer hackers. ...

