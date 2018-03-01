Quantcast
By: David Donovan March 1, 2018

Attorney: Robert F. Garner Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1978 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 22 Background: Garner misappropriated at least $9,470 of fiduciary funds by allowing the North Carolina Department of Revenue to garnish hid trust account at a time when he had no funds to which he was entitled in the account. In addition, Garner failed ...

