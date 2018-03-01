Quantcast
NC Central to raise admission standards (access required)

NC Central to raise admission standards (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 1, 2018

In response to American Bar Association concerns regarding its compliance with certain standards, the North Carolina Central School of Law has reported that it plans to raise its admission standards. According to The (Durham) Herald-Sun, NCCU will no longer admit anyone with a Law School Admissions Test score lower than 142. In a January letter, ...

