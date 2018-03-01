Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline / Raleigh attorney reprimanded (access required)

Raleigh attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan March 1, 2018

Attorney: John D. Mansfield Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1992 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Nov. 20, 2017 Background: In 2009, a client retrained Mansfield to represent him in an immigration matter and provided his office with three money orders as payment of fees. The client later hired another attorney, but Mansfield did not return the money to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo