Search unlawful, thumb drive not a 'single container' (access required)

Search unlawful, thumb drive not a ‘single container’ (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 1, 2018

  The warrantless search of a man’s thumb drive was unlawful under the private-search doctrine because the detective lacked “virtual certainty” that it contained only contraband and that his inspection would reveal only what he had already been told was on the drive, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. In State v. Terrell, the ...

